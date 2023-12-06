Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Truist Financial worth $192,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

