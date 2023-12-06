U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,133 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

