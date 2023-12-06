Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

(Get Free Report

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.