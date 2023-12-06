UBS Group Begins Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARR
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 3,387,825 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,777,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Suddenly markets are betting on Hagerty, AutoZone after UAW
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.