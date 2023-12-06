UBS Group Begins Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARR stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 3,387,825 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,777,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

