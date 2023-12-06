UBS Group Begins Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

ESNT opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

