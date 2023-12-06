UBS Group Begins Coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

