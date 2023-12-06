UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

EARN stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

