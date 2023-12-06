Union Savings Bank Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

