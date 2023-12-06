Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,012 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $114.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

