Union Savings Bank Invests $50,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

