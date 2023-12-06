Union Savings Bank Invests $76,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

