Union Savings Bank Invests $85,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

