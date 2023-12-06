Union Savings Bank Makes New $40,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $136,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McKesson by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 347.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,144 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,924. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

McKesson stock opened at $460.79 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

