Union Savings Bank Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

