Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.