Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,190 shares of company stock worth $9,172,427 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

