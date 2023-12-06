Union Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

