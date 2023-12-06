United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

