United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.88)-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.9-31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

