Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 19,531 shares.The stock last traded at $99.25 and had previously closed at $98.73.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $560.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.