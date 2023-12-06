Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Viad stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $693.29 million, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.81. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viad will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

