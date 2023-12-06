Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

