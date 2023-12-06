Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vistagen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

