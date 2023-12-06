Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.