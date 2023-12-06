Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.70. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,734,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,005,199.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,069 shares of company stock worth $1,038,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

