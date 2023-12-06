VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 28.6%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 330,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 126,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
VR Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
