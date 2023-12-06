West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,959 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $267,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Down 1.0 %

CARS stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

