West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 652 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

