West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 712 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of FMC by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 38,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 691,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

