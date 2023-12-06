West Tower Group LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $403.05 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.