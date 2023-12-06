West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,925 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

