West Tower Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $35,068,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,754 shares of company stock worth $10,564,697. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.