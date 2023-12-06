West Tower Group LLC Invests $69,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

