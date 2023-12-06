West Tower Group LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %
Adobe stock opened at $607.25 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
