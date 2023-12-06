West Tower Group LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Adobe stock opened at $607.25 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

