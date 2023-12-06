West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,980 shares of company stock worth $25,976,844 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.