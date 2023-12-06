West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,224 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

