Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Plans $1.23 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

