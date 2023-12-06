Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

