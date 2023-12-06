Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
