World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.