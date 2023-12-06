Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

