Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

