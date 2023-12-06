Zacks Research Weighs in on Equinix, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.61 EPS.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $821.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $752.79 and a 200-day moving average of $762.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

