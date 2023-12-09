10,000 Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

