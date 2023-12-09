12,468 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

