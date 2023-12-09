1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.