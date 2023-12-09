1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.30 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

