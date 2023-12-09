1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

