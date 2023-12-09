1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $272.21 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $250.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

