1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 1,974,208 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.50 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

