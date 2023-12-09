1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.